The remarkable success Michael Jordan has had with endorsements will be covered Sunday night in Episode 5 of ESPN’s The Last Dance, so it makes sense that Gatorade just released a new version of Jordan’s most iconic commercial.

Gatorade dropped a new “Be Like Mike” ad Sunday evening on Twitter, and it includes new basketball stars.

Highlights from NBA stars Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum, and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, are included with classic Jordan footage that we saw in the original “Be Like Mike” commercial.

Compare that to the original commercial, which debuted in 1992.

And compare that to some very weird commercials Jordan and Scottie Pippen had in the ’80s and ’90s.