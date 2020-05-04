NBABy Matt Clapp on

The remarkable success Michael Jordan has had with endorsements will be covered Sunday night in Episode 5 of ESPN’s The Last Dance, so it makes sense that Gatorade just released a new version of Jordan’s most iconic commercial.

Gatorade dropped a new “Be Like Mike” ad Sunday evening on Twitter, and it includes new basketball stars.

Highlights from NBA stars Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum, and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, are included with classic Jordan footage that we saw in the original “Be Like Mike” commercial.

Compare that to the original commercial, which debuted in 1992.

And compare that to some very weird commercials Jordan and Scottie Pippen had in the ’80s and ’90s.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp