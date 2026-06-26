Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images; CBS Sports

CBS Sports basketball analyst Gary Parrish offered his biggest takeaway of the 2026 NBA Draft, and it didn’t actually have to do with evaluating players or teams.

Appearing on CBS Sports HQ after the draft on Thursday night, Parrish said, “My biggest takeaway from this draft is that we’ve got to make it easier to understand as a television product.”

“My biggest takeaway from this draft is that we’ve got to make it easier to understand as a television product.”@GaryParrishCBS reacts to several players from the NBA Draft wearing hats of teams they are not playing for. pic.twitter.com/8PoAr41kON — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 25, 2026

“If you’re watching at home, it is just confusion,” Parrish explained. “One pick after another. You don’t know why they’re wearing this hat, but they’re telling you they’re going to this other team. You get lost in the moment.”

“Here’s a real story for you,” Parrish, host of CBS Sports’ Eye on College Basketball podcast, continued. “Karim López was drafted 21st last night, technically by the Detroit Pistons, but he had been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He has subsequently said that after being on stage with Adam Silver and shaking his hand, in that moment, if he’s being honest, he did not know what franchise he actually played for. And so, if the players being picked in real time are confused, and the people watching at home are confused, we’ve got to figure out a better way to do this.”

Karim Lopez hid the Pistons logo once he found out he got traded to the Grizzlies! 😂😂 Already becoming a fan favourite!

#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/VhOJqG6mAt — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) June 25, 2026

“For all intents and purposes, you know what it is? It’s a television show for basketball fans and other people,” Parrish added. “And it shouldn’t be more confusing than Severance. And I say that as a fan of Severance, but basketball drafts should not make you scratch your head over and over again.”

The draft featured an absurd amount of trades, with the second-round activity particularly being comical on night two of the event.

And due to league rules, any trade involving draft picks can’t be finalized until the new league year starts in July. So, then you get players wearing hats of teams that they’re not actually going to play for, and it turns into a silly spectacle, as ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt continues to rant about.

While it can be a frustrating experience, that still hasn’t prevented viewers from tuning in at a high rate on ESPN and ABC.