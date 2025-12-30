Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A burgeoning rivalry between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is making its way to primetime on NBC.

The network announced on Tuesday that it has flexed the Jan. 13 matchup between the two leading Western Conference teams into its 8 p.m. ET Coast 2 Coast Tuesday window. The teams have already played each other three times this year, with the Spurs edging out the reigning NBA champs all three times. As of Dec. 30, the Spurs account for 60% of the Thunder’s losses for the entire season. Oklahoma City has lost just two games all year to teams not hailing from San Antonio.

The previously scheduled game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks will now air in those teams’ local markets. The Portland Trail Blazers-Golden State Warriors game will still tip at 11 p.m. ET, and be sent out to NBC affiliates on the West Coast.

In total, the Jan. 13 matchup will be the third Spurs-Thunder game to receive a national broadcast window. The teams first met in the NBA Cup semifinals on Dec. 13, then again 10 days later (the only game to not air nationally), before meeting again on Christmas Day.

Despite moving on from a compelling T’Wolves-Bucks game, which would’ve featured two of the league’s biggest stars in Anthony Edwards and Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s likely a smart decision by the league to continue highlighting Spurs-Thunder. Victor Wembanyama has emerged as one of the league’s best draws, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are in Year 2 of a potential dynasty that could rival some of the best in NBA history if all goes to plan.

Expect this to be just the start of the NBA’s effort to highlight these two teams.