Awful Announcing is not a fashion blog, at least not since the days of the great Craig Sager.

But if there’s one trend that we have noticed in recent years, it’s the popularity of the business casual hoodie-suit combo.

You may not have seen this fit out in real life, but every now and then you’ll see an analyst on a television set break it out. It’s a regular hooded sweatshirt covered with a suit jacket. Much like tuxedo t-shirt baby Jesus, it says I want to be formal, but I’m here to party too.

Well, former Golden State Warriors player and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Festus Ezeli took it to the next level. Not only did he go with the suit and hoodie combo, he also had a shirt and tie to go with it. And somehow, he pulled the tie over the hoodie.

I’m not sure the words exist in the English language that can accurately describe this look so you’re just going to have to watch the video to bask in its glory. Apparently it took the viewers and Ezeli’s Bay Area colleagues by surprise that they had to stop what they were doing after the Warriors beat the Nets on Monday night just to marvel at the big man’s wardrobe.

The best part of the video is Warriors legend Chris Mullin reaching over to pull on Ezeli’s tie to make sure that it was real. But maybe the most impressive thing in all of it is that he actually matched the tie and hoodie colors perfectly. What’s also incredible is that it seems to be a perfect shade of yellow that matches the Warriors colors.

Which begs the question, is this a planned look? A custom fit? Does someone actually sell these combos in various other NBA team colors? And has Festus Ezeli set the fashion trend of 2026 by wearing a full suit, tie, and hoodie combo that nobody else has ever dared to explore. It may be the greatest advancement in clothing since the fig leaf, time will tell.