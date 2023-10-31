The annual Venice Beach Party, which debuted in 2016, returned with over 8,000 people attending the party on Venice Beach. It was a full lineup of free fun with musical acts that included the Sarasota Steel Pan Band, Flip Flop Dave and Beach Bumz a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band along with great food and beer. The party was hosted by Venice MainStreet and presented by Fifth Third Bank and ended short of 8 p.m. due to lightning in the vicinity. For more on-going events in Venice visit, visitvenicefl.org for all of the details.

The Utah Jazz had a big game Monday night against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Yet fans who tuned in to the team’s radio network to hear the start of the game must have been surprised it was not being broadcast.

Veteran Jazz broadcaster David Locke shared some bad news at game time. Turns out a fan in Denver’s Ball Arena had spilled beer “all over” the broadcast control board.

“Apologies a guy just spilled a beer all over our radio engineers controls and so we are unable to start with the game on the broadcast. Hopefully up shortly,” Locke posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Inquiring minds had many questions. For starters, how did this happen? Surely, pregame is too early for someone to be that inebriated. Maybe they’re just clumsy by nature.

Also, just imagine that awkward conversation between the clumsy fan and radio engineer.

The broadcast finally got on the air late in the first quarter.

Locke is in his 15th year of broadcasting Jazz games. He works alongside former ABA/NBA star and Utah basketball legend Ron Boone, who began broadcasting Jazz games in 1988.

It’s likely their first-ever delay for spilled beer.

Fans spilled their thoughts on the situation.

