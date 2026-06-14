Credit: CBS News New York

CBS News New York’s Adi Guajardo had a front-row seat to history on Saturday night. So did about 5,000 other people inside Radio City Music Hall, and at least one of them was not particularly concerned about the FCC.

Guajardo was live inside the Knicks’ sold-out official championship watch party, conducting an interview with a fan, when the fan she was speaking to summed up 53 years of waiting in a single sentence.

“The Knicks did it! The Knicks f*cking won!”

“No, no, no, stop, sorry. Oh my gosh, oh my gosh.”

Guajardo’s hand shot toward the fan’s mouth — an instinct that was both entirely human and about three words too late — before she cut the segment and threw it back to the desk, where the anchors absorbed the situation, apologized, and steered the broadcast somewhere less expressive.

An F-bomb derails a CBS News New York live report on Knicks fans celebrating the championship. pic.twitter.com/CANmwEmahX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 14, 2026

To be fair to the fan, they were not wrong. The Knicks did, in fact, f*cking win.

And for better or worse, live championship celebrations have always posed this particular occupational hazard for local broadcasters, often in ways that don’t conform to broadcast standards.

CBS News New York is a broadcast station, beholden to FCC indecency regulations that technically prohibit what sailed out over the air on Saturday night. Enforcement actions for a fleeting expletive during live news coverage are increasingly rare — the FCC has far bigger indecency fish to fry — which means Guajardo’s visible panic on camera was almost certainly the most lasting damage the incident will ever produce.

Still, the clip had already lapped the internet long before Guajardo posted to Instagram from a cab on the way home, describing the mood inside Radio City as “absolutely ecstatic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adi Guajardo (@adi_guajardo)

She wasn’t wrong. It just came through more clearly than she would have preferred.