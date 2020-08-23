So much has happened in 2020 that it’s still hard to believe that Kobe Bryant died nearly seven months ago. Back then, we weren’t thinking about a pandemic or wearing masks or the possibility of big time events being canceled so when Kobe’s helicopter crashed and killed him, his daughter Gianna, and seven others on board, it felt like it happened so long ago.

August 23rd is a tough day for friends and fans of the Lakers legend. Today would’ve been Bryant’s 42nd birthday and it’s the first time his birthday was recognized since his death. Many posted tributes to Kobe and in particular, NBA TV partners ESPN and TNT honored the Class of 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee.

TNT’s tribute followed Bryant’s career through the eyes of the network. From draft day, to his titles, to his 81-point performance, to his retirement, TNT was there with him and had some fun all at the same time.

Mamba Forever. In honor of Kobe’s birthday, NBA on TNT looks back at all of the memories with Mamba. pic.twitter.com/CN9vX9gq7p — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 23, 2020

ESPN collaborated with Snoop Dogg for their tribute to Kobe, with the rapper’s words being accompanied by shots from Bryant’s best moments with the various murals and tributes of him and Gianna when they died.

.@SnoopDogg helps us remember Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/aJF51WnoNP — ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2020

A couple touching tributes, among many, to remember Kobe on his birthday.

[Photo: @espn]