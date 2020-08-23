ESPNNBATurnerBy Phillip Bupp on

So much has happened in 2020 that it’s still hard to believe that Kobe Bryant died nearly seven months ago. Back then, we weren’t thinking about a pandemic or wearing masks or the possibility of big time events being canceled so when Kobe’s helicopter crashed and killed him, his daughter Gianna, and seven others on board, it felt like it happened so long ago.

August 23rd is a tough day for friends and fans of the Lakers legend. Today would’ve been Bryant’s 42nd birthday and it’s the first time his birthday was recognized since his death. Many posted tributes to Kobe and in particular, NBA TV partners ESPN and TNT honored the Class of 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee.

TNT’s tribute followed Bryant’s career through the eyes of the network. From draft day, to his titles, to his 81-point performance, to his retirement, TNT was there with him and had some fun all at the same time.

ESPN collaborated with Snoop Dogg for their tribute to Kobe, with the rapper’s words being accompanied by shots from Bryant’s best moments with the various murals and tributes of him and Gianna when they died.

A couple touching tributes, among many, to remember Kobe on his birthday.

[Photo: @espn]

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp