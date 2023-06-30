Credit: TNT | Ernie Johnson learns on air that he’ll be inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame will induct longtime NBA on TNT anchor Ernie Johnson. Johnson will be part of their 2023 induction class.

In a great on-air moment, Johnson learned of his induction thanks to his longtime NBA on TNT broadcast teammate, former NBA great Charles Barkley. Barkley informed EJ of the big news on coverage of The Match on TNT.

“Guys? Can I say something, Ernie?” Barkley asked. “This is big, this is big,” the former NBA MVP said as he drummed up the moment.

“I want to be the first–I’m the only person up here who knows this–I wanna be the first person; it’s an honor and a privilege to congratulate Ernie Johnson going into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.”

Ernie Johnson learns that he's a 2023 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee. Charles Barkley delivers the news. ??️? pic.twitter.com/HbAfduZsUL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2023

A stunned Johnson looked at Barkley and 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman in amazement. “Get out of here,” he said. “Chuckster, what are you talking about?” he asked. Sir Charles revealed that someone requested he deliver the news and said he’d be “honored” to.

“Man, that is awesome; thank you so much,” Johnson said excitedly. “You know what? I’m taking the rest of the day off,” he teased as he jokingly pulled his headset off.

Laughter ensued at the desk, but EJ stayed put anyway.

“Thank you, guys. And whoever is responsible for that, whoever votes on that, I am humbled beyond words,” Johnson stated. “So, thank you so much; it means the world to me. I’ve at this … been at this for uh… been at this for 34 years at the same place. Been over 40 years in broadcasting… I’m stunned.”

Johnson kept his composure throughout his speech. But you could tell he was taken back by the moment. He is a well-respected reporter who has proven up to the task. Johnson has seen almost everything and has held up strong anyway. So, if anyone is worthy of that honor, it’s undoubtedly Ernie Johnson.

[Awful Announcing]