New Yorkers retiring to Florida is a tale as old as time, but Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is trying to stop the trend.

Training camp for the Miami Heat officially tipped off at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton Tuesday morning. And when Spoelstra was speaking to reporters, one of the many New York transplants stepped up to ask a question about the Heat’s expectations.

“Why are you here? Do you live down here or something?” Spoelstra quickly asked. “Go back to New York. I’m tired of all the New Yorkers moving down here. I’m dead serious.”

Based on context clues, it was former New York Post Knicks beat reporter Marc Berman asking the question. Berman retired from the Knicks beat a few years ago, but still keeps busy freelancing at the Palm Beach Post. And in case there was any doubt, Berman has since confirmed it was him.

The irony of Spoelstra’s mini rant, however, is that the Heat have plenty of transplanted New Yorkers. It’s not like Spoelstra is a native Floridian. He was born in Illinois and spent time in Buffalo when growing up. And of course, the most powerful member of the Heat, Pat Riley is a native New Yorker. Although after failing to build a championship roster in recent seasons, Spoelstra might be ready to kick Riley out of Florida too.

It was kind of a funny moment between Spoelstra and Berman. But Spoelstra did look serious. Maybe he’s sick of New Yorkers buying real estate in South Florida, maybe it’s the increased traffic, or maybe he just doesn’t like seeing retired northerners scooping up local media gigs.