Eric Collins is on the play-by-play call for a wild fight in an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets. Credit: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast; @HornetsReddit on Twitter/X Credit: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast; @HornetsReddit on Twitter/X
Things escalated quickly during the third quarter of Monday night’s NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. A fight broke out, featuring the benches clearing and punches being thrown.

Four players were ejected: Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges, and Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

Appropriately, one of the NBA’s most entertaining and energetic announcers was on the play-by-play call in Hornets television voice Eric Collins, and he helped take the madness of the scene to another level on the FanDuel Sports Network Southeast broadcast.

“And Duren is FOULED, AND OH MY GOODNESS!” Collins said. “AND MOUSSA’S UPSET! MOUSSA’S REALLY UPSET!”

“Oh my goodness!” Collins continued. “Now Miles, and Duren, and BEEF STEW (Isaiah Stewart)! This is out of control!”

The drama and ejections were not finished, though.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee was tossed for showing displeasure with officials over a call in the fourth quarter.

“OH, CHARLESS LEE’S HOT!” Collins said. “OH MY GOODNESS IS CHARLES HOT! AND HE’S EJECTED!”

The frustration on the Charlotte side carried through the finish, with the Pistons coming away with a 110-104 road victory to snap the Hornets’ nine-game winning streak.

