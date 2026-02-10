Credit: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast; @HornetsReddit on Twitter/X

Things escalated quickly during the third quarter of Monday night’s NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. A fight broke out, featuring the benches clearing and punches being thrown.

Four players were ejected: Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate and Miles Bridges, and Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

Appropriately, one of the NBA’s most entertaining and energetic announcers was on the play-by-play call in Hornets television voice Eric Collins, and he helped take the madness of the scene to another level on the FanDuel Sports Network Southeast broadcast.

Eric Collins was on the FanDuel Sports Network call for a WILD scene resulting in 4 ejections during the Pistons-Hornets game. 🏀🥊💥🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/h8DGl8Pv21 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 10, 2026

BENCHES CLEAR IN PISTONS-HORNETS 😲 Moussa Diabate, Miles Bridges, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart were all ejected following the altercation during Pistons-Hornets. pic.twitter.com/VeNSi6vEBR — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2026

“And Duren is FOULED, AND OH MY GOODNESS!” Collins said. “AND MOUSSA’S UPSET! MOUSSA’S REALLY UPSET!”

“Oh my goodness!” Collins continued. “Now Miles, and Duren, and BEEF STEW (Isaiah Stewart)! This is out of control!”

The drama and ejections were not finished, though.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee was tossed for showing displeasure with officials over a call in the fourth quarter.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee was also ejected later in the game. Eric Collins: “OH, CHARLES LEE’S HOT! OH MY GOODNESS IS CHARLES HOT! AND HE’S EJECTED!” 🏀🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/CQA0D8cqb1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 10, 2026

“OH, CHARLESS LEE’S HOT!” Collins said. “OH MY GOODNESS IS CHARLES HOT! AND HE’S EJECTED!”

The frustration on the Charlotte side carried through the finish, with the Pistons coming away with a 110-104 road victory to snap the Hornets’ nine-game winning streak.