Oct 2, 2023; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler became the top social media trend on Monday, not for any trade news or salacious reports or rumors. No, because he debuted his 2023 Media Day look – Emo Jimmy.

Butler unveiled his new persona at the Miami Heat’s media day after a crazy offseason saw last year’s Eastern Conference champions ultimately fell short in their pursuit of Portland TrailBlazers star Damian Lillard. Instead of going to Miami, as was long thought to be his preferred destination, Lillard was ultimately traded to Milwaukee to team with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

When asked about his new look, Butler stated that it represented his current emotional state. Well, the official Media Day photos are in that will showcase Butler throughout the season wherever you encounter NBA media. And they are tremendous.

It’s not just the straight hair pulled over to the side that makes him look like he should be leading My Chemical Romance. It’s the lip rings that really complete the ensemble.

Imagine that picture on your television when Butler is in the MVP race with Giannis, LeBron, and Luka this season. It’s a thing of beauty. But it’s the full body picture that truly captures the essence of Butler’s metaphysical stage and the aura of his energy field.

Butler joked that media day is his own personal Halloween. Last year he debuted a dreadlock look that didn’t last for too long. But given the complete viral sensation that Emo Jimmy became, let’s hope this look makes it through the entire season.