Edie Falco on the “Roommates Show,” hosted by Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. (Roommates Show on YouTube.)

The New York Knicks have had many on-court enforcers over the years, from Charles Oakley to Anthony Mason to Dave DeBusschere. But, if they ever need a little help from the stands, actress Edie Falco is ready to pitch in.

Falco is known for a wide variety of roles over her career, but one particularly tough person she’s played is Carmela Soprano on HBO’s The Sopranos.

Recently, she joined Knicks players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on their Roommates Show podcast. There, she said Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid’s foul on Brunson in Game Five of the team’s Eastern Conference semifinal clash in last year’s playoffs had her ready to fight, and she was surprised Brunson hasn’t stayed madder at Embiid.

“Joel Embiid, he’s mean,” she said. “He elbowed you in a game last year and I was going to go after him. I mean, that’s how bad it was. And then I think I’ve seen you guys play since then and you guys are all like cool with each other. I’m like, ‘You don’t hold a grudge?'”

Brunson responded by saying he didn’t think Embiid crossed a line.

“I don’t hold grudges, for the most part,” Brunson explained. “Yeah, I hold grudges, who am I to lie? But I’ve known Joel from before I even got in the league. I’ve met him a couple times. It’s just respect there. I think there’s a certain line where there’s respect and you’re all competing and once it’s done, it’s good. I wouldn’t say it’s cool, I would say it’s good.”

There are a lot of people who have criticized Embiid over the years, for a wide variety of reasons. But it’s remarkable to hear Falco talk about how upset she personally was over Embiid’s foul on Brunson, and how she was ready to go after him. If the Knicks need a new enforcer, maybe she fits the bill.

[The New York Post, Roommates Show]