It turns out Dwyane Wade may have written the prologue in the story of Bam Adebayo’s absurd 83-point scoring explosion earlier this week in Miami.

The Miami Heat legend recorded a podcast with former teammate and TNT Sports commentator Shaquille O’Neal after a recent visit to South Beach, in which he said that the “buzz” around the Heat had gone quiet. The comments were remarkably critical for the typically even-keeled Wade.

And after Adebayo went for 83 in a beatdown of the Washington Wizards, Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang tossed those comments back at Adebayo to gauge the star center’s response. Adebayo played with Wade for his first two seasons and inherited the team captaincy from him.

Apparently, Wade didn’t appreciate his observation being inserted into Adebayo’s big night. In follow-up comments on his podcast this week, Wade had strong words for Chiang, claiming the reporter attempted to turn a joyous night into a “personal” conflict within the organization.

“The thing I don’t like about that question, about Anthony’s, is first of all, wrong time to bring that up. You can bring that up any other time. Don’t bring that up in the midst of someone else’s moment,” Wade explained.

“You talk about him. You talk about what he came from. You talk about 76 Church Lane. You don’t talk about a f*cking, something coming up about a former player saying the buzz in the city is not there. You’re looking for something.”

In a follow-up piece on Thursday, Chiang shed more light on the situation. In Chiang’s telling, it was Heat coach Erik Spoelstra who brought up Wade’s criticisms postgame, before Adebayo. Spoelstra said the comments motivated the team, and likely Adebayo especially.

When Chiang asked Adebayo how seriously he took Wade’s remarks, Adebayo supposedly laughed it off, teasing Wade about his age.

Wade doubled down after Adebayo’s performance, emphasizing that he would not lower his standards for the team.

“It’s not disrespect, it’s standards,” Wade said. “And if the Miami Heat don’t want me to have standards on the players, I will have it. I will always have a standard for the organization. Whether I’m a part of the organization, whether I’m allowed in the doors, whether I’m never allowed in the doors. Because I gave so much to the organization.”

Wade added that he plans to address the drama with Chiang directly as well. But the larger disconnect may be between Wade and the Heat, rather than Chiang.