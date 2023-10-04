Apr 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the parquet floor at center court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Boston has found its successor to the retiring Mike Gorman as the voice of the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Boston announced that Drew Carter would be calling all Celtics preseason and road games this season. Gorman, who has been with the Celtics for 43 years, will call all regular season home games over the 2023-24 season, his final one before retirement.

NBC Sports Boston’s release also notes that “Carter will join NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics broadcast team full-time for the 2024-25 season,” which seems to crown him as the long-term successor to Gorman.

Carter has worked for ESPN for the last several years, calling college football, lacrosse, and softball among other sports. He’s also called ESPN’s two animated games this year – the NHL’s Big City Greens Classic in March and this past Sunday’s Toy Story-inspired NFL game.

Brian Scalabrine returns as the Celtics’ primary game analyst, and Abby Chin will again be on-site as the team’s sideline reporter. In the studio, Amina Smith and Eddie House will co-host coverage and will be joined by reporter Chris Forsberg. Other guests, including Chris Mannix and Kendrick Perkins, will also appear on the network over the course of the 2023-24 season.

