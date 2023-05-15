After bowing out to the Lakers in last week’s Western Conference semifinals, reality is setting in for the Warriors, who may have to make some difficult decisions this offseason. There’s only so much money to go around and with the Warriors already committed to Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins long term, the future of Draymond Green in Golden State has never been murkier.

Green isn’t getting any younger and while the high-maintenance 33-year-old remains an effective defender, most would characterize him as an offensive liability, an erratic shooter posing little threat from the outside (30.5 three-point percentage this season). He’s also proven highly volatile, costing the Warriors time and again with his outbursts including earlier this postseason when he stomped on Kings forward Domantis Sabonis, earning him a one-game suspension.

For now, Green is still mulling his options, deciding whether to exercise his $27.6-million player option for next season or decline and become a free agent. Many suspect the veteran will look to join the Lakers if he opts out, citing his close ties to LeBron James, who, like Green, is represented by Rich Paul. Whatever he decides, Green plans to break the news himself, saving the announcement for his podcast.

Dray could opt out of the last year of his contract ($27.6M). Latest episodes in the B/R app @thevolumesports ? https://t.co/eq7Epjhafd pic.twitter.com/At6W6irlU6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2023

“I want to be here. I’ve been here 11 years. You don’t just throw that away. I think we still have more championships that we can and will win. But also, I understand that this is a business,” said Green on Saturday’s episode of The Draymond Green Show. “When I do have a decision, you will know it here first.”

Beyond his exploits on the hardwood, Green’s candor and transparency have made him one of the more compelling media personalities in the sport, granting his followers an unusual level of access, often recording his podcast immediately following games. While it won’t be as anticipated as “The Decision” or even the recent revelation Aaron Rodgers shared with Pat McAfee, Green’s announcement should be a ratings bonanza, assuming he’s not undermined by insiders Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania, who seem to have eyes and ears everywhere.

