One of the brightest stars in the NBA’s restart in Orlando is Suns guard Devin Booker, who has helped the team to four wins in the bubble by averaging 28 points per game (including a game-winner on Tuesday against the Clippers).

But despite the four wins, Phoenix is still on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, two and a half games behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies with four to play.

NBA on TNT guest analyst Draymond Green talked about Booker on Inside the NBA on Friday night, and didn’t even attempt to hide his tampering with Booker, saying “get my man out of Phoenix! It’s not good for him, it’s not good for his career.” When Ernie Johnson asked if Green was tampering, all he could offer was “maybe.”

“Get my man out of Phoenix.” ? Draymond wants D-Book to flourish somewhere else. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/GV4ojWeV8o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2020

Booker signed a max extension with the Suns in the summer of 2018 that expires in the summer of 2024. The Suns have been awful since drafting him, picking fourth in three straight years since taking Booker 13th overall and sixth last year, but have finally started to improve this season. Is that the time to really start banging the drum to get Booker out of Phoenix, as opposed to keeping him around and maybe turning the Suns into a contender?

I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Green got a call from the NBA league office. Don’t start planting ideas in these guys’ heads now, Draymond.