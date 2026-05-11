Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

During Sunday’s playoff game between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama was ejected for the first time in his NBA career for throwing an elbow at the throat of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid.

Wembanyama was called for an offensive foul as soon as he hit Reid. Following a video review, it was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 for excessive contact above the neck, which is an automatic ejection.

The Timberwolves went on to win the game and even the series 2-2, so you better believe there were a lot of thoughts about Wemby losing his cool in this critical contest.

One person who chimed in was Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Green, who has a well-earned reputation for playing tough, often excessively, is No. 2 on the all-time NBA ejections list (25). Watching the game at home, he decided to get in there and make the situation about him.

Y’all have called for my career for less. https://t.co/CUDr4X7yJK — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 11, 2026

“Y’all have called for my career for less,” he wrote on X.

Unfortunately for Green, there is ample photo and video evidence available to anyone who has ever watched his NBA career. So when he says that people have criticized him “for less,” NBA fans came out of the woodwork to compile how he’s bending reality just a little bit.

The “less” in question btw 😭 pic.twitter.com/TCCUQxfqkc — Prosports Wager (@CardAgent0) May 11, 2026

The presumed critique here is that Wembanyama is getting a pass on his elbow and should be punished more for it. However, this is, to date, an isolated incident for the Spurs phenom, who has never purposefully kicked an opponent in the crotch or stepped on someone in the middle of a game. Meanwhile, Green’s reputation is so well-documented that it’s a joke at this point.

Green is not the victim he likes to play when it suits him, and there’s a reason he rubs so many people the wrong way, whether he sees it or not.