Does Draymond Green have a valid point to his feeling that he’s being portrayed as an “angry Black man?” Stan Verrett says yes. But the longtime SportsCenter also feels that much of the criticism Green faces for his on-court conduct is fair.

Following Game 2 of the playoff series between Green’s Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Green issued a statement while talking to reporters. Green said he was “sick of” the “agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man,” calling it both “crazy” and “ridiculous.” Longtime Pardon the Interruption co-host Michael Wilbon defended Green’s comments on Friday. Verrett did, as well — but not without also offering some criticism of Green’s conduct.

“Being a Black man in America can be a source of constant, justifiable anger at times,” Verrett said on X. “And it’s easy to portray that anger as unnecessary if you haven’t lived it. But Draymond Green is still excessive on the court at times. Both things are true.”

One person replied to Verrett, saying Draymond “makes us all look bad.”

Verrett replied, saying, “Don’t fall into the narrative trap that he makes anyone else look bad. Draymond is responsible for Draymond. His antics and comments are not a reflection on anyone else.”

Responding to another comment, Verrett added, “He has been suspended, multiple times. Deservedly so. He crosses the line too often.”

While Thursday night’s Game 2 of the series was largely a forgettable one for the Warriors, who lost 117-93 and are now 1-1 in the series, it was a busy night for Green. During the game, he was assessed a technical foul — his fifth of the playoffs — for elbowing Minnesota’s Naz Reid. After the technical was assessed, Green continued to argue with the officials, something that had happened previously in the postseason. There was also a video shared by a fan, showing Green arguing with fans during the game while riding a stationary bike. One of the taunts he heard was said to be a racial slur.

As has been the case for much of his career, Green’s on-court conduct has been heavily scrutinized through the postseason. Given his postgame comments, expect that scrutiny to grow for as long as the Warriors are alive.