Draymond Green, in the midst of an injury-laden, arguably career-worst season for the 14-49 Golden State Warriors, is once again trash talking Charles Barkley.

On Friday afternoon, Green said that Barkley needs to stop criticizing him and that Green would take his job “sooner than he thinks”. Green also said that Barkley shouldn’t talk basketball because he’s “not smart enough, not qualified,” and because he doesn’t have any rings.

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too…He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

The Green-Barkley feud is nothing new. Two years ago, Barkley claimed that he wanted someone to punch Green in the face, prompting a challenge from Green to do just that and an eventual apology (of sorts).

We’ve mused about Green’s broadcasting future before, and even if his discourse isn’t exactly high level, we’re not talking about a high bar, given what we typically see on Inside the NBA each week. I’m sure Turner would love to have him in some role when he eventually retires as an active player.

For whatever it’s worth, the Warriors hosted the Raptors on TNT last night in an NBA Finals rematch, losing 121-113. Green didn’t play.