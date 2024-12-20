Photo Credit: Draymond Green

In mid-November after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green took to his podcast to called the opposing head coach a “softie” who was teaching his team bad habits by complaining to the media about foul calls in defeat.

“You got janky Taylor Jenkins, who’s a softie,” Green said at the time. “Guess what, you just taught your 7-3 rookie (Zach Edey)? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul.”

“You don’t run to the media talking about a foul”@Money23Green calls out Grizzlies HC Taylor Jenkins for getting his foul on Zach Edey upgraded to a flagrant pic.twitter.com/sc4BNwjoab — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) November 19, 2024

Well Jenkins, Edey and Memphis got the last laugh this week when, in their next faceoff against Golden State, the Grizzlies blew the doors off FedEx Forum in a 51-point beatdown of Green and Co.

To make matters even worse for Green, he may have been the worst player in the game. The four-time All-Star had zero points, rebounds or assists in 19 minutes in one of the most epic blowouts you will see in the NBA. Talk about revenge.

And in case you thought it was just a coincidence, the players appeared to go at Green personally throughout the game.

As the first half wound down, star point guard Ja Morant flew in from the perimeter to stuff Green at the rim.

THIS JA MORANT BLOCK ON DRAYMOND 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQH2qPgEZk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, the rookie that Jenkins allegedly was teaching bad habits got in on the fun as well.

After Green fouled Edey, the rookie made no secret of staring down the veteran as he laid on the ground.

Zach Edey stares at Draymond Green after a foul call… pic.twitter.com/BG2mQFsLxb — Let Me Be Your Movie Guy🍿🎬 (@BoydShotImages) December 20, 2024

This isn’t the first time Draymond Green has had to eat his words as a podcaster. It may seem embarrassing, but in truth he is one of the only active athletes who actually gives their genuine perspective on the season in their media appearances. Sometimes, that is going to go poorly.

These teams have a history. They faced off in the NBA playoffs in 2022 and tend to bring the best out of one another.

In this case following Green’s podcast trash talk, the Grizzlies in fact brought the worst out of Golden State.