Frequent Turner Sports NBA studio guest Draymond Green is returning next week.

On Friday, Turner announced that Green would work in the studio on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. TNT has a doubleheader on Monday (Game 4 in both the 76ers-Wizards and Jazz-Grizzlies matchups), though the games they’ll air on Tuesday an Wednesday are still up in the air (since they’d all be Game 5s, and four of the eight series could end in sweeps).

Each of Turner’s regular Inside the NBA analysts will get an extra day off next week to make room for Green. Shaquille O’Neal gets Memorial Day off Monday, while Kenny Smith won’t work Tuesday and Charles Barkley won’t be on Wednesday’s coverage.

Green’s Warriors ended the regular season on an incredible run, winning eight of their final nine games to finish in one of the four play-in spots in the Western Conference. But Golden State missed their opportunity to reach the playoffs, losing to the seventh-seeded Lakers and ninth-seeded Grizzlies to head home early and miss out on a matchup with either the Jazz or Suns.

Over the last year, Green has been a somewhat regular presence on Turner’s NBA coverage. He was a panelist on July’s debut edition of The Arena, and his potential as Barkley’s successor has discussed by many, including us. He also earned himself a fine of $50,000 over the summer for tampering after comments about Devin Booker, which is not the kind of attention a network should want for a guest analyst.