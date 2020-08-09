On Friday night, NBA on TNT guest analyst Draymond Green essentially called for a competitive team to rescue Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns.

When asked if he was tampering, Green didn’t bother to deny it.

“Get my man out of Phoenix.” ? Draymond wants D-Book to flourish somewhere else. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/GV4ojWeV8o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2020

At the time, a fine seemed obvious. From our post Friday:

Booker signed a max extension with the Suns in the summer of 2018 that expires in the summer of 2024. The Suns have been awful since drafting him, picking fourth in three straight years since taking Booker 13th overall and sixth last year, but have finally started to improve this season. Is that the time to really start banging the drum to get Booker out of Phoenix, as opposed to keeping him around and maybe turning the Suns into a contender? I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Green got a call from the NBA league office.

Early Sunday afternoon, the predictable hammer fell, with the NBA announcing Draymond has been given a $50,000 fine for tampering.

Honestly, though, can you put a price on television that entertaining?

[NBA PR]