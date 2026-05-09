Credit: ESPN; Audacy

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is never afraid of a verbal altercation, whether that’s on the hardwood or in a broadcast studio.

While filling in for Shaquille O’Neal on Wednesday night’s edition of Inside the NBA on ESPN, Green went viral for a moment he had with Charles Barkley after the Hall of Famer told him bluntly that Golden State’s days as a title contender were finished. Green, who has been a critical contributor to four titles with the Warriors, wasn’t having it.

“I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform is ultimately the goal for us,” Green said, referring to the end of Barkley’s career.

The exchange led to an awkward atmosphere in the studio for the rest of the broadcast, and Green addressed things on Saturday’s episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“The reason that I would even say that is what Chuck makes fun about in his career is actually the last two years in Houston,” he explained.

“‘I was going to get that free money,’ that’s what he says. Everybody tried to make it like this whole ‘Ahh man Draymond think he better than Chuck.’ I found that interesting because what it shows is how bad y’all want me to do bad.”

Draymond provides clarity Charles Barkley interaction “The reason that I would even say that is what Chuck makes fun about in his career is actually the last 2 years in Houston… everybody tried to make it like this whole ‘Ahh man Draymond think he better than Chuck’… the… pic.twitter.com/lXrTY7Umk9 — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) May 9, 2026

“The disrespect ain’t the intent, so if that’s the way it’s viewed as public disrespect, I can gladly publicly apologize. Disrespect wasn’t my intent,” Green added.

Green also said that Kenny Smith called him after the show and told Green that he had misheard the joke, and would have played off of it if he had heard things correctly.

Ultimately, it seems as if it was just an awkward misunderstanding during a live studio show that went viral. Barkley is already laughing about it, and he said that he didn’t take it personally. Green will be back on Inside the NBA, and don’t expect any bad blood between him and Barkley when he returns.