Does Draymond Green get targeted because of his reputation, or is he given more slack than any other NBA player? Doris Burke and Mike Breen seem to hold the latter opinion.

Early in Game 6 of the playoff series between the Houston Rockets and Green’s Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Green was assessed a Flagrant 1 for his actions against Houston’s Jalen Green. As the play was being reviewed, Burke discussed Green’s tendency to play on the edge.

“Over the last 3-4 weeks, what have I said about Draymond Green? That it feels sometimes like he’s walking that edge again, which we’ve seen historically,” Burke said, while watching the replay. “That, to me, is a case in point of what I’m talking about.”

“And especially in such an important game,” Breen replied. “Listen, nobody will deny this guy is one of the smartest defenders in NBA history. His competitive fire has been a big part of the four championships. But he crosses the line over and over. And it hurts him — and it hurts the team. And we get started with a possible flagrant foul here in such an important game.”

The criticism then shifted from Green’s physical activity to how he reacted to the announcement. Because when it was announced that Green would be assessed a Flagrant 1, he returned to the floor and immediately began yelling at the officials.

“How many guys get this kind of leash, in the league, to get a Flagrant 1 and continue the discussion?” Burke asked.

“And in his face, yelling at him,” Breen added. “Again, officials in this case, and we’ve seen it not just in this game but throughout, they’re gonna give players a little extra rope in a playoff game. Because they don’t want to have an effect. But it just gets tired. It just gets really tired.”

“What we’re watching is a person’s greatest strength and greatest weakness,” Burke added. “He walks this line. But you’ve just gotten a Flagrant 1. And I would stand by this, Mike. Over the history of Draymond’s career, it feels like there’s been a double standard.”