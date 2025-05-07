Mandatory Photo Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With Sunday night’s win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their playoff series, the Golden State Warriors shift their attention to their next opponents, the Minnesota Timberwolves. But before that series got going on Tuesday, Draymond Green got a parting shot in at one of the Rockets, Dillon Brooks.

On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green talked about what Brooks did after Game 7 ended.

“Dillon Brooks ran off the court,” Green said. “So when I say, ‘You see what guys is made of,’ he ran off the court. Ain’t shake nobody up.”

Green then discussed how Brooks acknowledged that he was targeting the injured hand of Warriors star Steph Curry.

“You admitted that you was trying to hurt Steph’s hand which, again, fine by me, bro,” Green said. “Like, I get it. We all get it, when you hoop. If you’re gonna be on that type of time, if you’re gonna wear shades in the press conference, you gonna be talking, you gonna be Mr. Big Bad Wolf, don’t lose and then not face the music. Don’t be that guy.”

“Dillon Brooks ran off the court… but that’s who Dillon Brooks is, you know what I’m saying? You a sucka.”@Money23Green GOES OFF on Brooks for how he acted after the Rockets lost Game 7 to the Warriors pic.twitter.com/YYNAhuR5Oj — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) May 6, 2025

This isn’t the first time Brooks has done something like this after a disappointing playoff series. In 2023, after the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, Brooks was fined for skipping his media requirements after the clinching game.

“I had a moment with Dillon Brooks back when he was with Memphis,” Green said. “And I said, ‘The dynasty start after you.’ And the reason I said that is because things like that.

“But that’s why Dillon Brooks is,” Green added. “You a sucka, man…When guys lose respect for you in this league, it don’t matter and it’s gonna catch you in the end. Dillon Brooks couldn’t come through in this series, in large part because nobody on the court respects you. When you’re trying to compete at the highest level and you’re that type of guy, it ain’t beneficial to your team and it catch you in the end.”