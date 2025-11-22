Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has made a career out of speaking his mind, on and off the basketball court.

His latest harsh comments come as a rebuttal to former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin, who called the Golden State Warriors star out for being “calculated” in his tough-guy image.

Earlier in the week, a clip of Martin’s September appearance on the On the Rocks podcast made the rounds. In it, the former NBA player says that Green’s intimidating persona was more premeditated than it seemed.

Kenyon Martin on Draymond Green being a fake tough guy: “I think what Draymond does is calculated, Draymond ain’t do nothing to somebody whos going to do something back to him” pic.twitter.com/qC0DrqZjJO — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 17, 2025

“I think what Draymond does is calculated,” said Martin. “Draymond ain’t did nothing to nobody who’s going to do something back to him … Ain’t nobody took him out the air, ain’t nobody hit him, ain’t nobody stepped on his chest, ain’t nobody did anything that he’s done to nobody.”

The Warriors star has said that he feels he’s been portrayed unfairly in the media and that there is an agenda to make him “look like an angry Black man.”

Green responded on the latest episode of his podcast by going directly at Martin’s NBA resume.

Draymond Green fires back at Kenyon Martin 😳 “Idk how you continue to shoot at me when you underachieved. 1 all star? If I stop playing today, my career was better, way more impactful. Your resume got to be a little better to keep taking shots” (Via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/5pBEQ0qMGP — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 21, 2025

“The constant shots has been a little confusing to me because I don’t know quite where they came from,” said Green. “You would think someone that was the No. 1 pick that didn’t quite have the career I’ve had when you talk Defensive Player of the Year, or nine All-Defensive teams that I have. And he has zero? One All-Star?

“I just don’t know how you can continue to shoot at me when you underachieved,” Green added of Martin. “The shots they’re just a little baffling to me … Because if I stop playing today, my career was better, way more impactful … Your resume got to be a little better to just keep taking shots.”

For the record, Green never addressed Martin’s initial point that he’s more calculated than sincere in his aggression and toughness. Instead, he made it personal. Perhaps he proved both himself and Martin right in that way.

That said, as Larry Brown Sports noted, Martin has spent much of his post-playing career throwing shade indiscriminately, including at former coach George Karl and Ja Morant’s family. So he might just be a good, old-fashioned hater, and sometimes it takes one to know one.