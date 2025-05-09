Photo Credit: Anthony Slater on X.

Draymond Green had a lot to say after Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the game, Green was assessed a technical foul for elbowing Minnesota’s Naz Reid. After the technical was announced following a review, Green argued with the officials before getting pulled away by his teammates. Eventually, an injured Steph Curry spoke to Green to help calm him down.

Draymond Green cusses out the referees, no technical foul is called pic.twitter.com/PgpmQq5Kjf — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) May 9, 2025

Green issued a brief statement after the game. In it, he spoke out against what he feels is “The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man.”

Draymond Green just wanted to give one quick postgame statement: “The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/ay7TLFhjWL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 9, 2025

“I’m not an angry Black man,” he said in a video shared by Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

During the postseason, Green has been assessed five technical fouls and two flagrant fouls, both marks are two short of an automatic one-game suspension. His on-court actions have been both defended and highly criticized by announcers, as well as fans.

We’d expect that, much like his on-court activity, these postgame comments will generate a lot of feedback, as well.