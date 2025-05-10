May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is the NBA’s most polarizing lightning rod. His behavior has made him a multiple champion.

His behavior has made him a probable Hall of Famer. His behavior has made him wealthy. His behavior has also gotten him in trouble. Because of his reputation, everyone knew his latest verbal jab would spark opinions.

Following the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, Green complained about the “agenda” he perceives to make him “look like an angry Black man.”

It was a frustrating evening for Green, who picked up a technical foul for elbowing Minnesota’s Naz Reid. Also, a Minnesota fan was ejected for directing a racial slur at Green.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a video of Green saying, “I’m not an angry Black man. I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I’m great at basketball, I’m great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Draymond Green just wanted to give one quick postgame statement: “The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/ay7TLFhjWL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 9, 2025

It is unclear exactly who Green thinks is driving this agenda. The media? The referees? The league? The general public?

Like him or not, Green may have a point. Being Black in America isn’t easy, no matter your fame or your bank account. And when you feel targeted in the workplace as a Black person, that’s a unique burden that only people of color can fully understand. Michael Wilbon expressed his support for Green on Friday’s episode of Get Up.

Michael Wilbon: “I kind of smiled when I heard Draymond say, ‘I’m not an angry Black man.’ I know exactly what he’s talking about. The portrayal of it. I am often that person, have been that… I like Draymond’s resentment of the characterization.” pic.twitter.com/QVcrKhJf5C — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2025

Will the rest of our nation carefully consider Green’s comments? You already know the answer to that question. Based on his track record, he doesn’t come across as a sympathetic figure, and he’s unlikely to get the benefit of the doubt. Most of America doesn’t want to hear the complaints of rich professional athletes. Green can’t control that. What he can control is his role in his public image.

Green has been rewarded for his behavior since Steve Kerr took over in the 2014-15 season. He’s won four NBA titles and has been one of the most valuable contributors to the Golden State dynasty. Because of the franchise’s success, they have condoned his deportment. The Warriors have stood by him through the intentional fouls, technical fouls, and suspensions. That was made crystal clear after Green punched Jordan Poole in the face in 2022. A year later, Green got a new contract. Poole? He got exiled to the Washington Wizards.

There is no outside agenda here. Green built this reputation incident by incident. He is responsible for it. Has his behavior been weaponized against him, leading to treatment he doesn’t deserve? Probably. But he can’t blame others without first looking in the mirror.

Green is fortunate that he’s a newsmaker living in an era where pro athletes don’t necessarily need the traditional media to get their message across. He has a podcast, and there are various other ways he can communicate with the sports world. Charles Barkley, a polarizing figure during his playing days, didn’t have the benefits of social media, and he turned himself into a beloved broadcaster, so Green can do the same.

No one should completely dismiss Green’s frustrations. He’s entitled to his feelings and may have legitimate points.

Green can’t stop all the negativity. But his best advocate would be a better-behaved version of himself.