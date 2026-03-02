Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Doris Burke); Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images (SGA); ABC (Anthony Edwards/Jamal Murray)

ESPN color commentator Doris Burke made a comment on Sunday that she admitted would upset Oklahoma City Thunder fans before she said it.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, and Oklahoma City fans are going to start hating on me right now,” Burke began. “And feel free.”

This was during the ESPN on ABC broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Minnesota superstar Anthony Edwards was called for an offensive foul while extending his arm against Denver defender Jamal Murray.

The Timberwolves challenged the call, and after reviewing the play, NBA referee Josh Tiven announced, “After review, there is an extension by Edwards that does rise to the level of an offensive foul. The hand-to-hand contact between Edwards and Murray is incidental as a result of Murray getting pushed off. The offensive foul will stand. The challenge is unacceptable.”

“That’s what we were wondering,” play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch said. “Murray holding Edwards’ hand, the officials feel that was a result of the extension.”

That’s where Burke made the comment about Oklahoma City fans and proceeded to suggest that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP, gets away with such plays frequently.

Doris Burke: “I’m gonna be honest with you, and Oklahoma City fans are going to start hating on me… How many times does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander get away with that exact kind of (play)… I see that nightly in the NBA, and there’s no whistle.” 🏀🦓🎙️pic.twitter.com/7hbTdCbzkv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2026

“How many times does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander get away with that exact kind of (play), and other players in the league?” Burke said.

“Like, let’s come up with something then,” Burke continued. “Because I see that nightly in the NBA, and there’s no whistle.”

Last May, Burke raised eyebrows after saying during the Thunder-Timberwolves Western Conference Finals, “That’s why [SGA is] called the free-throw merchant.”

And one day ahead of the 2025 NBA Finals, Burke defended the “free-throw merchant” commentary.

“Oklahoma City fans took exception to that. They didn’t like it,” Burke said last June. “And usually, I can tell I feel like I’m doing a decent job when multiple fan bases are pissed off at me… At various times, Boston fans think I hate them, Knicks fans think I hate them, Sixers fans, and now Oklahoma City’s like, ‘Why doesn’t Doris like SGA?’ I love SGA. Absolutely love him.”

So, Sunday certainly isn’t the first time Burke has offered controversial commentary on SGA, and it’s sure to rile up Oklahoma City fans again.