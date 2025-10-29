Screengrab via ESPN

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was downgraded to questionable just before his team were set to play in a nationally televised game on ESPN against the Boston Celtics thanks to a hamstring issue. And with his status uncertain, ESPN reporter Katie George found herself in the perfect position to break news during the network pregame show.

With Inside the NBA now on ESPN, we’ve seen the traditional TNT set interact with some of ESPN’s personalities and sideline reporters around news throughout the league. That happened last week when insider Shams Charania was invited onto the pregame show to discuss the ongoing gambling saga that has gripped the league.

On Wednesday night, it was Katie George’s turn as the reporter for ESPN’s coverage of the Cavaliers-Celtics game. George is one of ESPN’s most versatile stars covering a variety of sports for the network. When the topic of whether or not Mitchell was playing came up, she turned around to find the Cavs’ leading scorer warming up. And she simply asked him whether or not he was playing, to which he said yes.

Katie George just spins around and asks Donovan Mitchell if he’s going to play and he says yes pic.twitter.com/0V1LFr9rfG — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) October 29, 2025

If only all reporting could be this straight-forward and didn’t depend upon a never-ending network of agents, league sources, and insiders, right?

Injury reports have fallen under scrutiny thanks to the NBA gambling scandal and the Baltimore Ravens’ mess with Lamar Jackson and his status. Thankfully, the mystery surrounding the status of Donovan Mitchell only just lasted a couple hours. Maybe he was inspired by seeing Michael Jordan’s thoughts on load management from his “Insights to Excellence” interview segment on NBC that will be stretched throughout the entire season.