Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

You almost couldn’t come up with a better metaphor for the current state of America.

Knicks fans have been waiting decades for Monday night. The first NBA Finals game played in Madison Square Garden since 1999. Their beloved Knicks hold a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs and feel like a team of destiny. The city has been electric during the playoffs, with fans holding street parties and celebrating outside Madison Square Garden after every win. It’s the kind of unifying experience that brings together fans from all backgrounds, classes, neighborhoods, and politics. A potential win on Monday night would turn the area around MSG into an all-night celebration.

But because one billionaire wants to attend the game, all of that has to be scrapped.

honestly this is nuts, they’re establishing an 8-hour security perimeter around the most used transportation hub in North America, so one guy can attend a basketball game [image or embed] — Rodger Sherman (@rodger.bsky.social) June 8, 2026 at 10:38 AM

President Donald Trump will attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. That means there will be strict security measures in place all night. Not only is the watch party outside Madison Square Garden canceled, but fans entering the building can also expect lengthy waits and delays. It’s also an absolute gut punch for the bars and restaurants in that area.

The impact will also be felt by media members covering the game. Despite the high-profile nature of the game, this is reportedly the first time credentialed media members will not have pregame locker room access or be able to interview players ahead of the game.

Knicks media members typically credentialed for pregame locker room access will NOT be able to interview players ahead of NBA Finals Game 3: https://t.co/iUWAHvPugx — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) June 8, 2026

It also sounds like media members are being stopped by Secret Service outside of the arena.

Shams Charania was stopped by Secret Service outside MSG, and now he can’t find his Airpod case pic.twitter.com/PA2R4iLy2A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 8, 2026

ABC finds itself facing a potential dilemma. Trump isn’t exactly a beloved figure in New York City these days, and the problems he’s caused by attending will leave a sour taste in a lot of Knicks fans’ mouths. It stands to reason that he might get booed, or even hear some colorful chants directed at him. While the network hasn’t said how they’d handle that, they have said that they will show Trump in line with how they’ve always shown current or former presidents at major sporting events.

Inside the NBA will be the studio show for Game 3, and it stands to reason they might discuss Trump in some form as well. For his part, Charles Barkley is hoping that isn’t the case.

“I would never disrespect the President of the United States,” Barkley told Jimmy Traina in a recent appearance. “I would never do that. I’m not a fan of Trump. Like I said, I would never disrespect the President, so I’m hoping that ESPN or TNT would not put me in a position for that to happen.”

There are still many lingering questions about how Trump’s appearance will impact the game, the experience, the broadcast, and media access. If he stays until the end, how will that affect the way people can move through MSG? If he wants to speak with the winning team afterward, how will that stifle media access? What if he falls asleep by halftime?