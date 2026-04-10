Credit: Run It Back

If it were up to Doc Rivers, Shams Charania would be out, and Adrian Wojnarowski would be back in as the NBA’s foremost insider.

Charania penned a report for ESPN detailing the “fractured relationship” between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week. In the report, Charania also detailed Rivers’ own contributions to the internal tension inside the Bucks’ locker room and organization.

Friday morning, Rivers made the media rounds, beginning with FanDuel’s Run It Back, where he told hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams to give no credence to Charania’s recent reporting on the Bucks.

“[Me & Giannis] have a great relationship. Shams wrote an article that was so inaccurate… he talked about our locker room thing… The first thing I thought was, ‘Where’s Woj? I miss [Adrian Wojnarowski] so much.'” —Doc Rivers 😳 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/OWebpVsFMW https://t.co/HKlpViscPX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2026



“We have a great relationship,” Rivers said of Antetokounmpo’s current standing in Milwaukee. “You know, Shams wrote an article that was so inaccurate that I don’t have the time to go into. He talked about our locker room thing, and I was laughing like, yeah, we had a tough locker room day. We lost to the Chicago Bulls with a 20-point lead! I showed clips the next day of guys who were screwing up.

“That’s what happens in a locker room. The first thing I thought was ‘where’s Woj (Adrian Wojnarowski)? I miss Woj so much.’” Rivers bluntly stated.

Beadle quickly interjected with, “Oh, no!” as Charania was formerly a co-host on Run It Back before leaving the show to succeed Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.

“Well, you know it!” Rivers said of his preference for Wojnarowski over Charania. “Everybody knows it!”

In his article on the tension inside Milwaukee’s locker room earlier this week, Charania reported Rivers implored his players to “look at my resume, Google me” during a team meeting after back-to-back losses to the Bulls and Celtics last month. According to Rivers, the quote was “taken so out of context” by Charania, explaining it was in response to one of his players who kept talking about their own stats.

Doc Rivers hit the Milwaukee Bucks with “Look at my resume, Google me” during a team meeting last month according to Shams Charania. And it wasn’t received well pic.twitter.com/r81IRxHqhK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2026



This isn’t the first time Rivers has had an issue with something Charania reported. Rivers trolled Charania back in February after Milwaukee held onto Antetokounmpo through the NBA trade deadline. And Rivers spent much of the last year disputing reports about Antetokounmpo’s future while fending off questions about a fractured relationship with the two-time NBA MVP.

But Charania reported the Bucks were shopping Antetokounmpo at the deadline, and Rivers confirmed that was true. Charania reported Rivers told his players to “Google me,” and the Bucks head coach confirmed that was true.

Maybe Rivers’ issue is less about Charania and more about the fact that this is uncharted territory for him. This is the first season Rivers will coach a team to a losing record since 2006-07 with the Boston Celtics, which is an incredible stat. But with losing comes tension, leaks, and unflattering reports. And unfortunately for Rivers, it’s Charania’s job to share those reports, not mask them.