Photo credit: Milwaukee Bucks

Brian Windhorst spent Wednesday reporting Giannis Antetokounmpo had already requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, which would be news to Doc Rivers.

Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee already looked to be on thin ice prior to the start of this NBA season. And their 10-13 start doesn’t seem to be selling the former MVP on sticking around for whatever retool or rebuild the franchise needs to go through.

We’re currently in the “deleting Bucks content from his social media accounts” phase of Giannis eventually parting ways with Milwaukee. But with it seeming like just a matter of time before Antetokounmpo demands a trade, Rivers did his best to put those rumors to rest while speaking to reporters before Milwaukee’s 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.

#Bucks Doc Rivers on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade reports: “There have been no conversations… I want to make it clear… Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever. I can’t make that more clear.” pic.twitter.com/ZFa16RN9T6 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) December 3, 2025



“Here we go again, there’s been no conversations,” Rivers insisted. “I want to make it clear for the, I would say one more time, but for the 50th time – it clearly is not getting to one network, for sure – Giannis has never been asked to be traded. Ever.”

That one network would appear to be Rivers’ former employer in ESPN. Because prior to Rivers feeling the need to claim Giannis has not asked for a trade, Brian Windhorst reported the Bucks superstar has made that very request.

“Guys, he asked to be traded already,” – @WindhorstESPN details what’s going on with Giannis and the Bucks 😯 pic.twitter.com/NPlLayk8xu — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 3, 2025



“The Bucks called the Knicks and asked for an offer for Giannis,” Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland Wednesday morning. “Because Giannis said, ‘I want to be a Knick.’ So, people are like, ‘Oh my God, he deleted a photo from May where he had a Bucks logo.’ Guys, he asked to be traded already!”

Windhorst reiterated the report later Wednesday on ESPN’s NBA Today, saying Antetokounmpo was interested in becoming a Knick over the summer, adding, “He couldn’t have been more clear about where he felt about the Bucks roster.”

This is not a new report. Windhorst has been on the Giannis to the Knicks train for years. And before the start of the season, Shams Charania reported the Bucks and Knicks held trade conversations centered around Antetokounmpo over the summer. But after they were unable to reach a deal, Antetokounmpo reportedly committed to Milwaukee for the season.

Where there’s smoke there’s fire. And it wasn’t just ESPN that reported it. Knicks beat reporter Ian Begley also confirmed the Knicks and Bucks held trade discussions about Antetokounmpo in August. So, are we to believe the myriad of reporters from multiple outlets reporting Antetokounmpo already asked for a trade to New York? Or the distressed head coach desperately trying to cling to his superstar as the season starts to crumble around him?