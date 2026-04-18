Edit by Liam McGuire

After an unsuccessful stint with the Milwaukee Bucks that ended last week, veteran head coach and longtime NBA main character Doc Rivers said this week that he is unlikely to coach again.

“I’d be surprised if I coached another game,” the 64-year-old Rivers said on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

The Milwaukee chapter began just as chaotically as it ended, when Rivers left his seat as the top game analyst at ESPN midseason to replace Adrian Griffin just 43 games into Griffin’s tenure. Rivers clearly irked his bosses at the Worldwide Leader on his way out the door, while also welcoming immense pressure to lead Milwaukee and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo deep into the playoffs once again.

Rivers’ run with the Bucks was marred by injuries and trade whiffs. The team won less than half its games in two-and-a-half seasons with Rivers at the helm.

If Rivers is looking to finish his basketball career back in the media, where he worked as a top game analyst in the 2004 and 2024 seasons, he should be a commodity. Rivers is abnormally transparent and sharp when discussing the NBA, speaking critically not only about his competitors but also about the players he has coached.

Last week, when Rivers stepped down in Milwaukee, numerous reports suggested that ESPN was unlikely to pursue him again. That may be bad news for Rivers, because the Worldwide Leader clearly is the most logical landing spot for him.

Particularly after the departures of Bob Myers, Michael Malone, and Hubie Brown since Rivers’ last called games for the network, ESPN is incredibly thin on game analysts. College basketball expert Jay Bilas is working as the network’s No. 3 this postseason. Even with a pared-down schedule, ESPN’s lack of depth is noticeable on a marquee sport like the NBA.

Rivers brought authority and wisdom befitting of a clear No. 1 color commentator during his half-season at ESPN, which might also explain why he won’t be back. ESPN is on its fourth No. 1 booth in as many seasons, and likely isn’t in a hurry to blow it up again in favor of Rivers after he blew them off to go back to coaching two years ago.

Elsewhere, there is far less need for Rivers, even as strong as he is on the call. Prime Video has a deep bench of established analysts like Stan Van Gundy, Jim Jackson, and Candace Parker, as well as newcomers like Dwyane Wade and Steve Nash, whom it likely hopes it can coax into regular schedules.

Despite the great story it would be for Rivers to join NBC and work alongside his son, Austin, the network is set up well, too. Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Grant Hill, and Robbie Hummel are a strong top four.

Don’t be surprised if Rivers signs on to contribute at The Ringer, where he announced his likely retirement with Simmons and was a regular during his half-season at ESPN. But television work may be harder to come by than it would seem for someone so well-known and accomplished across playing, coaching, and commentating.