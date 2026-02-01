Credit: © Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Draymond Green has four championships, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and one of the most successful athlete podcasts in sports. Paul George is a nine-time All-Star who launched Podcast P in March 2023 and made it one of the most transparent player-hosted shows in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks thinks both of them should shut up and focus on playing basketball.

“I be getting on dudes that want to do the podcast during while they’re playing,” the Phoenix Suns guard said on influencer N3on’s stream this week. “They’re all terrible. [Draymond] talks too much for me. But I’m saying they’re not good at basketball, because of them.”

Dillon Brooks on Draymond Green and Paul George doing podcasts 👀 “They’re not good at basketball so focus on hoops” (Via @N3onOnYT)

pic.twitter.com/VIA53LsJZ9 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 1, 2026

The Draymond Green Show launched in 2022 and quickly became one of the biggest athlete podcasts in the country. Green talks about everything from league politics to other players to his own career. Podcast P followed a year later and took a different approach. George opened up about injuries, mental health, and what it’s like navigating life as an NBA star.

Both shows became lightning rods for the same tired argument that surfaces every time an athlete with a media platform underperforms, which is the podcast must be the problem. Last February, Ryen Russillo went on The Bill Simmons Podcast and questioned why George was still recording episodes while the 76ers were collapsing around him. Two days later, George announced a hiatus from Podcast P to focus on basketball. There was actually some data suggesting George played better in games that followed new episodes, but that doesn’t play well in the court of public opinion when a player’s podcast output starts outpacing their on-court production.

It didn’t play well with Draymond Green, either, who mocked George, despite being no stranger himself to taking a break from his media commitments when his playing career hits roadblocks.

After the worst season of his professional career, George — who has since been suspended — has put up largely similar stats in his second season in Philadelphia after signing a four-year, $212 million contract. As for Green, he’s averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 41.6 shooting in his 13th season.

Maybe Brooks has a point, even if his longstanding beef with Green might be standing in the way of him appreciating what Draymond has to say on the platform Brooks once sarcastically encouraged him to keep using.