Credit: Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns find themselves in a 2-0 hole against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, and Devin Booker believes the referees have something to do with it.

Booker scored 30 points to go along with six rebounds Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Suns from losing Game 2 of their playoff series with Oklahoma City 120-107. And after the game, Booker took specific aim at the referees while speaking to reporters.

Devin Booker on the tech he got: “It’s definitely something that has to be looked into. I heard Caruso tell them to call the tech and he ended up doing it. In my 11 years, I haven’t called a ref out by name, but James was terrible tonight, through and through. It’s bad for the… pic.twitter.com/hWrJ3Sz5v5 — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) April 23, 2026

“In my 11 years, I haven’t called a ref out by name, but James [Williams] was terrible tonight through and through,” Booker ranted. “It’s bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the sport. People are going to start viewing this as a WWE if they’re not held responsible.

“It just feels disrespectful. I know I haven’t won a championship in this league, but I have been in it for 11 years now. So to get to this point to be treated like that, for me to even be saying something out loud, it’s bad.”

During the game, Devin Booker voiced his frustrating with the officials after not benefiting from the same calls as reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But this tirade stemmed from a question about a technical foul called on Booker that left everyone, even the broadcast confused.

“It’s definitely something that has to be looked at,” Booker said after acknowledging the technical foul call was not explained to him. “I heard (Alex) Caruso tell them to call the tech and he ended up doing it.”

The technical in question was called by NBA official J.B. DeRosa after Booker attempted to prevent losing possession of the basketball by bouncing it off Oklahoma City’s Jaylin Williams. After the play, Oklahoma City guard Alex Caruso implored the referee to call a technical on Booker, which he ultimately did.

Devin Booker receives a technical foul trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. 😳🤔 (h/t @ridiculouscage) pic.twitter.com/4xnQpT8qWX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 23, 2026

Devin Booker knew calling an official out by name while accusing them of turning the NBA into the WWE would put him at risk of being fined by the league. But potential fine be damned, Booker believed his rant was necessary.

“This is my first time in 11 years, but it’s needed,” Booker said. “Whatever I get fined for it, everybody can pull the clips and see where the frustration is from.”