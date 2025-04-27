After a delay in confirming Nuggets' forward Aaron Gordon's April 26, 2025 basket, Gordon (C) and teammates celebrated. After a delay in confirming Nuggets’ forward Aaron Gordon’s April 26, 2025 basket, Gordon (C) and teammates celebrated. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images.)
There’s long been a debate in sports beyond getting calls out quickly and getting them right. One of the latest examples of that came in Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers series Saturday. There, Aaron Gordon caught an alley-oop from Nikola Jokić and dunked it right at the buzzer for what would eventually be the game-winner, but that play came so close to the buzzer that TNT announcers Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller were far from certain if it would count at first:

That was followed by almost three minutes of replay review. Miller in particular eventually worked his way around from uncertainty to a prediction that this would stand, which wound up justified. (And that led to an enthusiastic “The Nuggets have won!” call from Harlan, but with that coming several minutes after the play in question.)

The delay from the actual moment to the decided outcome drew some criticism. One notable voice there was Wall Street Journal sports columnist (and former Crowd Goes Wild panelist) Jason Gay, who argued this showed “the inanity of replay review”:

Others offered takes that it was impossible to tell the correct outcome even with the review:

And others still fervently declared the officials wrong:

But, beyond discussion of if this call was right or wrong, Gay’s argument is interesting for being against the length of time replay review can take more generally. And he later added he understands the potential counterarguments here, but doesn’t agree with them, even if that means erroneous calls:

There seem to be at least some who share Gay’s feelings there. And he’s not the only replay critic in sports media. Saturday saw another example of that on a MLB on Fox broadcast. Granted, that was a much-lower stakes moment, with it being a Texas Rangers-San Francisco Giants regular-season game, but the criticisms broadcasters Jason Benetti and A.J. Pierzynski offered of a lengthy review there had some commonalities to this discussion (although that play was perhaps more obvious):

There’s a wider notable conversation here. The debate of accuracy versus “the human element” shows up in many places, including with the “robot umps” conversation. And while the accuracy side has been dominating much of that conversation for the past decade-plus, there have been more arguing against that side lately, including even with complaints over the NFL’s plans to replace its “chain gang” with automatic censors. In fairness, though, there haven’t been as many blatantly obvious errors such as “Touchdown, Seahawks” or Jim Joyce-Armando Galarraga lately, moments that were key to a lot of the push for an enhanced focus on accuracy. (There sure still are some, though.)

On the announcing side, there are perils to reviews as well. Announcers have to weigh whether to go big on one side or the other of a potential game-winning call, with the plus side of getting a great highlight if they’re right in how it’s ruled, but the downside of taking criticism if their perception was incorrect. They can go more moderate if they’re not sure, as Harlan and Miller did here, but that leads to something that’s tougher for shareable highlights. And while Harlan did get off the eventual emotional “Nuggets win!” call here, the circumstances of that replay review meant it came minutes after the key play.

Overall, this particular NBA game’s ending isn’t likely to produce much change. The officials on the floor made a call, and replay backed them up (or at least didn’t overturn them). And while it led to some awkwardness during that review, this play was so close it was easy to see why a lengthy review was taken (unlike in the MLB game).

And given the playoff, betting, and more stakes here, getting the outcome of this game right was crucial. And some of those past errors show how much more of a firestorm can be kicked off by an obviously-inaccurate call. But it is interesting to see more prominent sports figures like Gay openly opposing the “as much accuracy as possible, regardless of delays” line of thinking that’s seemed to dominate a fair bit of the sports landscape lately. And we’ll see where that conversation goes from here.

