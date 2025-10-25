NBA Amazon Prime Video studio debut Screengrab via Amazon
The start of the NBA season has been overshadowed by the stunning FBI gambling probe involving Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones. But it’s been a huge week for the league as it begins new media deals featuring NBC, Amazon, and ESPN.

ESPN has maintained NBA Finals coverage while NBC is back for the first time in over 20 years. NBC had opening night coverage for a doubleheader and was almost universally praised for their coverage. The grand return of the NBA on NBC featured the perfect mix of nostalgia and bringing proper focus to today’s game.

ESPN featured the debut of Inside the NBA for both Wednesday and Thursday night coverage as well as Tim Legler joining the lead broadcast booth alongside Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson. The involvement of the Inside the NBA crew will greatly lift ESPN’s coverage… at least on the nights that they work.

On Friday, it was finally Amazon’s turn to debut as a brand new partner for the league. While fans were greatly anticipating the return of the NBA on NBC, Amazon’s coverage was a bit of a mystery. It featured a ton of new personalities in the studio like Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin. And from what we’ve seen with its NFL and NASCAR coverage, it promised to be a bit more modernized and tech focused.

As they covered their first doubleheader, Amazon certainly delivered, especially in their high-tech studio that featured a stunning LED court.

But it wasn’t just the technology itself that shined. It was the ability to let the analysts cook. It looks like Amazon has a great cast assembled with Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Griffin, and Udonis Haslem. We’ve seen Haslem before on ESPN, but here he was able to break down the game in ways we just haven’t seen. Dirk and Griffin are full of personality. And we know Nash knows his Xs and Os working on Mind the Game with LeBron James and his time as an MVP-caliber player and coach.

On the game broadcast side, fans noticed the crystal clear picture. And the accomplished talent calling the games like Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Kevin Harlan, Dwyane Wade, and Candace Parker certainly made it feel like major league NBA coverage.

If we’ve learned anything from the first week of NBA action, NBC and Amazon have greatly lifted coverage of the league. It was sorely needed after ESPN and TNT’s coverage were criticized for too much negativity and focus on off-court drama. NBC and Amazon have chosen to go all-in with analysis and coverage instead of debating who the next face of the league might be. It’s an amazing, refreshing change. And as the lone remaining incumbent, ESPN is under pressure to raise their game and reach this new level.

