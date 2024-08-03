Screenshot

David Samson has a background in law.

He also has a great sense of humor. Put those two elements together, and the result was a funny, yet legally concise analysis of Warner Bros. Discovery’s breach of contract lawsuit against the NBA.

Samson appeared on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast Friday, and the topic turned to the lawsuit. The NBA recently responded to the suit with a short statement from spokesperson Mike Bass: “Warner Bros. Discovery’s claims are without merit and our lawyers will address them.”

That statement amused but also impressed Samson. The former Miami Marlins president turned podcaster cracked a smile as he praised the response.

“It’s such an F-you statement when I saw it, it’s outstanding,” Samson said. “The correlation, WBD’s statement took up a whole page … and the NBA’s response was one, barely a sentence.”

Samson’s The Sporting Class podcast co-host, former ESPN president John Skipper — also a guest on Torre’s show — got a chuckle out of the NBA’s statement, and egged on Torre to read it again.

So Torre read it again.

“It’s so great,” Samson said.

“I like how this is the part of the show where we become aroused by press releases,” Torre said.

Skipper and Samson laughed heartily.

“It’s not ideal,” Samson said. “OnlyFans for press releases.”

There are sure to be plenty of big reveals, twists and turns as the WBD-NBA legal drama unfolds. But this will almost certainly be the lone “OnlyFans” reference.

[Pablo Torre Finds Out]