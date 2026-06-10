Credit: Daniel Dunn – Imagn Images; The Zach Lowe Show

Victor Wembanyama has sparked intense animosity among a certain segment of New York Knicks fans during the NBA Finals, one that seemingly extends to the media as well.

The Ringer’s David Jacoby made that clear on Tuesday in a guest appearance on The Zach Lowe Show, in which Jacoby did not hold back his personal disdain for the San Antonio Spurs star.

While Jacoby insisted his harsh feelings toward Wembanyama extend back to last offseason, the Game 3 confrontation between Wembanyama and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson took the negativity to a new level.

“My blood is still a little bit boiling about this Brunson thing, because I’ve seen it a million times,” Jacoby said. “I think (Wembanyama) emotionally can’t control himself. And really, I started drumming up a dislike for him this summer, and now it’s just at a million. I cannot stand this guy. I hate his outfits. I hate his face. I hate his hair. I hate everything about him. I think he’s just, like, such a try-hard.”

“I started drumming up a dislike for [Wemby] this summer and now it’s just at a million. I cannot stand this guy. I hate his outfits. I hate his face. I hate his hair. I hate everything about him. He’s such a try-hard…” – David Jacoby crying about Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/VkIXbK29Qn — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) June 9, 2026

For many in sports media, personal invectives toward a player are a red line not to be crossed. Jacoby does not seem to see it that way, even if his comments were largely made in good fun. The former FS1 commentator and longtime Bill Simmons pal is fully embracing his Knicks fandom, even if it means going there with barbs toward Wembanyama.

Jacoby listed Wembanyama’s altercation with Minnesota’s Naz Reid in the second round, as well as a seeming suggestion to Spurs bench players to take it to Oklahoma City late in a game in the previous series, as additional examples of why he does not like the French phenom.

“I really, really respect him as a basketball player. I respect the work ethic,” Jacoby said, before bringing the hammer down. “I’m not saying he’s a bad basketball player … I can’t f*cking stand Victor Wembanyama.”

Just as with the OKC Thunder this year, every upstart sports team eventually becomes villainous. Perhaps playing the Knicks has accelerated that timeline for Wembanyama and the Spurs, to the point that fanatics like Jacoby are voicing their issues loudly and proudly midway through a series that is still very much up in the air.