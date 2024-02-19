Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Western Conference All-Stars during the third quarter in the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Disappointment seems to hang heavy after the underwhelming NBA All-Star Game.

Fans and experts alike are expressing apathy, mirroring what they perceived as a lack of effort from the players themselves. Sportswriters like Bob Ryan denounce the game as a “farce,” while respected journalist David Aldridge delivers the harshest critique, branding it “irredeemable.”

With nearly 30 years spent chronicling the NBA and other sports at media giants like Turner, ESPN, and the Washington Post, The Athletic’s David Aldridge has witnessed countless All-Star Games. However, this past weekend’s affair was, in his words, “irredeemable.”

The burden of carrying the sport’s excitement in an exhibition setting shouldn’t rest solely on the players’ shoulders. Still, their perceived lack of effort begs the question: if the spectacle doesn’t engage them, how can it genuinely engage the fans?

That’s the question Aldridge seemingly asked before suggesting it might be time to end the game altogether.

“That was dreadful. Again. I am beginning to think this game is irredeemable,” Aldridge wrote on his Twitter/X page. “I am not sure why even minimal defense effort is beyond this generation of All-Stars. But it may be time to end this game if they can’t give more of a damn than that.”

That was dreadful. Again. I am beginning to think this game is irredeemable. I am not sure why even minimal defense effort is beyond this generation of All-Stars. But it may be time to end this game if they can't give more of a damn than that. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 19, 2024

Many others shared that same sentiment, mainly agreeing with Aldridge’s comments.

Saddest thing for me is that very few would miss the All-Star game, or the NBA in general during that break. League’s in a really rough spot. https://t.co/pULfb2shUZ — B.Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) February 19, 2024

DA is such a well respected voice in basketball circles. When he shares an opinion like this, it’s worth listening to. https://t.co/RpBPmAoYeB — NBABeau (@NBABeau) February 19, 2024

It sucks for the game. I hate to be the old man yelling at clouds, but to see guys like Larry Bird and Reggie talk about what they gave to the game and how grateful they are to what the game’s given them. And then to see these guys get so much and give so little, it’s tough. https://t.co/fBWkE6nDqQ — Cameron (@ThatManCam) February 19, 2024

On the other hand, there was some pushback to the suggestion that this was a new phenomenon.

The last All-Star Game where neither team scored at least 140 points was 2008. In 2016 the score was 196-173. The game was decided by 9 points or less 3 of the last 4 years. A narrative that this generation of stars is ruining the All-Star Game is nonsense. https://t.co/uwd8d02yLy — Thee Nuggets Nation (@Nuggets_Nation) February 19, 2024

This year’s All-Star Game may serve as a wake-up call, highlighting potential issues beyond blaming the players. Commissioner Adam Silver’s concerns and legendary voices like Aldridge calling for reform suggest it’s time to explore deeper solutions.

Instead of drastic measures, perhaps this can be a catalyst for positive change. Examining the format, analyzing incentives and even introducing innovative elements could rekindle the competitive spirit and fan engagement the event deserves.

But until something is done, concerns about the All-Star Game’s format and engagement will persist.

[David Aldridge]