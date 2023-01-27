Joel Embiid already feels like NBA media is in cahoots against him. And he appears to have a fellow conspiracy theorist in Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey.

Embiid is a leading candidate for NBA MVP this season, averaging close to 34 points per game while leading Philly to the second best record in the Eastern Conference. He should be a starter in the upcoming NBA All-Star game, but didn’t earn the nod. And according to Morey, it’s the Boston media’s fault.

Morey joined Philly sports radio host Anthony Gargano Friday morning on 97.5 The Fanatic and without hesitation, the 76ers president took aim at Boston media for keeping Embiid off the All-Star starting lineup.

Daryl Morey blames Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub on the “shameless Boston media.” Courtesy of @975middays pic.twitter.com/fok22T5rLA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 27, 2023



“Joel Embiid completely hosed once again,” Morey said. “This time, to your point, the perpetrators of the crime were the shameless media, who most of them have recused themselves because they don’t wanna vote on something that affects players paychecks.”

Fans account for 50 percent of the voting to determine who will start the NBA All-Star Game, while current players and select media account for 25 percent each. According to Morey, most eligible media members have forfeited the right to vote on the All-Star game considering the conflict of knowing contract bonuses are attached to the nod. Contrary to other NBA media, Boston continues to brazenly hold onto their voting privileges, at least according to Morey.

“But the shameless Boston media is way over-represented,” Morey ranted. “They haven’t recused themselves and they shoved Joel low enough so that he’s not an All-Star starter. It’s crazy.”

If the Celtics were overrepresented among All-Star starters, Morey might have a stronger point. But Jayson Tatum is the only starter representing Boston, and he deserves the honor.

The problem with the NBA All-Star starters is less about who’s voting and more about the league’s desire to keep players attached to positions, as Morey later noted during his interview with Gargano. In an era of positionless basketball, voters should be able to select the top players regardless of whether they’re a guard, forward or center.

So yes, Embiid did appear to get screwed by the system. But I don’t know if the “shameless Boston media” are solely at fault.

Embiid will likely join Morey in blaming them, however. Last year, the 76ers superstar called out the media over their MVP voting, alleging he and everyone in Philadelphia are held to a different standard. And knowing how vindictive some sports media members can be, Embiid’s gripe probably didn’t do himself any favors in future All-Star or MVP voting processes.

[97.5 The Fanatic]