Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

There are a ton of entities in American life worthy of conspiracy theories. But are the Miami Heat really one of them? At least Dan Le Batard thinks so.

The Heat are seen as one of the suitors for wantaway Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. But while the Heat may offer an attractive trade package for the Bucks centered around Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware, are there really enough assets behind for Giannis’ desire to play for a championship contender? Bam Adebayo is an Olympian, but there’s no Chris Bosh or Dwyane Wade waiting in South Beach this time around.

There are a number of offers that could be made for Giannis and teams with superstars like Minnesota, Cleveland, Golden State, and maybe even Philadelphia waiting in the wings. But Dan Le Batard is convinced that it’s a national media conspiracy that the Heat aren’t automatically and unanimously seen as the best trade partner for the Bucks.

Although Le Batard has been a national figure for a number of years, he’s never shy about putting his home base of Miami first and foremost. And usually that comes with the viewpoint that Miami teams like the Heat are being disrespected by the national media. But honestly, he goes so far over the top in this take about the national media being corrupt and biased towards the Miami Heat that there’s a good chance that this is a bit.

Dan calls out NBA media for corruption 😳 “The national NBA media is trying to commit a heist on behalf of the league to manufacture the sexiest storylines, and they’re willing to do it to the detriment of one of the league’s best organizations [the Miami Heat] because of… pic.twitter.com/eLqvuQWrUg — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 4, 2026

“The conversation around Giannis and the trade packages for him feels entirely corrupt,” Le Batard said. “The national NBA media is spewing out of both sides of their mouth and they’re trying to manipulate the public opinion for their own benefit.”

“The obvious best offer comes from Miami. It’s built around a 25 year-old All-Star guard, a 21 year-old, and seven foot tall do it all freak of nature in Kel’el Ware, has several picks including available pick options that the national media conveniently leaves out. But that doesn’t fit what would be easiest for the national media.”

Dan Le Batard thinks that the narratives of Giannis teaming with Steph Curry in Golden State or Anthony Edwards in Minnesota are better stories, so the media is pushing those trade agendas forward. It makes sense in some regard, but then he also went on to argue that it’s also because the media resents Pat Riley for not leaking plans and that there is residual bitterness over the Heat’s championship runs with LeBron James.

“They’re doing it specifically because Pat Riley and the Miami Heat know that Real G’s move in silence like lasagna,” Le Batard remarked. “So they don’t share their plans. They don’t share their plans with anyone in the national media and makes the media’s jobs more difficult. The national NBA media is trying to commit a heist on behalf of the league to manufacture the sexiest storylines. It’s obvious. And they’re willing to do it to the detriment of one of the league’s best ever organizations because of leftover jealousy over the Big Three era in Miami.”

If all of this sounds familiar, Dan Le Batard was similarly invested in the Miami Heat’s pursuit of Damian Lillard. Ironically, that ended up with him in Milwaukee to team with Giannis.

Although again, the incredible lasagna line, deadpan delivery, and the fact that it looks like DLB is filming a hostage video makes us think that this is all some kind of performance art. Because really, does anybody nationally really care about the Heat these days post-LeBron to go through all of this? If it’s not, it’s the most dedicated Miami Heat fandom that has ever been seen on planet earth.