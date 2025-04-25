Craig Carton on his new “The Comeback With Craig Carton” responsible gambling show on FanDuel TV Extra. (FanDuel on YouTube.)

Did Houston Rockets fans go too far with their heckling of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Game 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs series between the two teams? Green’s coach, Steve Kerr, says yes. Craig Carton thinks Kerr’s attention should go elsewhere.

During the game, Houston fans chanted “F— you, Draymond” at Green. After the game, Kerr made it known that he understood that Green is a “lightning rod” for that kind of stuff and even supported fans yelling at visiting players. That said, he thought that the specific chant at Green crossed a line.

“It’s not ideal when a crowd is chanting ‘F you Draymond,'” Kerr said in a video shared by KNBR on X. “It’s just, I don’t know, they did it in Boston a few years ago in the Finals. It is what it is. Draymond, he’s been around forever. He’s an instigator. He’s always gonna be in the mix. And because of his career, his championships, his fire, he’s gonna be a lightning rod. That’s all part of it. I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that the guy has kids. Maybe I’m old school. I’m all for the fans cheering for their team and if they want to yell at the opponents, great, but I just think ‘F you’ is – it’s a little much.”

Carton, the co-host of Breakfast Ball on FS1, didn’t appreciate Kerr being the one to carry this message.

Fascinating to me that Steve Kerr doesn’t like the Houston crowd chanting “F You” towards Draymond Green but seemingly supports anti-Semitic chants and threats hurled towards Jewish students on The Harvard campus. And has publicly supported the Harvard administration in doing… — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) April 24, 2025

“Fascinating to me that Steve Kerr doesn’t like the Houston crowd chanting ‘F You’ towards Draymond Green but seemingly supports anti-Semitic chants and threats hurled towards Jewish students on The Harvard campus,” Carton said on X. “And has publicly supported the Harvard administration in doing nothing to make their campus safer.”