Credit: WFAN on SNY

After many years spent as the bane of New York Knicks fans’ lives, owner James Dolan is on the mountaintop at last, hosting NBA Finals games at Madison Square Garden as the city momentarily orbits around him and the team.

The notoriously media-shy Dolan is, in short, perhaps the most coveted interview in sports and in the Big Apple more broadly right now. So it was a huge win for Craig Carton, months into his return to WFAN, to land an in-studio interview with the Knicks and Rangers owner on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Game 4.

Carton’s sit-down was one of the only on-record conversations Dolan has agreed to, even as the Knicks surged to one of the favorites in the NBA’s Eastern Conference this season. Dolan did a hit with Carton back in January, then a print interview with ESPN shortly after. Before the Finals, Dolan spoke with the New York Post. And of course, the owner largely defined the Knicks’ season when he set championship expectations for the team last offseason.

On Wednesday in the WFAN studio, Dolan delivered, clearly feeling himself. The owner guaranteed a championship, blamed the mayor and police chief for controversially shutting down a watch party outside Madison Square Garden, and announced the Wu-Tang Clan as the halftime performer for Game 4.

If you’re headed to MSG to watch the Knicks outside…James Dolan says there will be NO screens. pic.twitter.com/05R57WOw2g — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 10, 2026

Dolan is coming off an even more attention-grabbing stunt for Game 3, when he hosted President Donald Trump as a guest of honor in a glass-encased suite to watch a narrow Knicks loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks engaged in a public war of words with media and local officials, denying their role in shutting down the surrounding streets and watch parties, a battle Dolan continued with Carton on Wednesday.

“I don’t think they have faith in their own police force,” Dolan said. “Honestly, the mayor’s office, and I’m sorry, the commissioner, too, do not have the experience to do this. They have never manage anything like this before, and it’s like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich that’s coming out the sides. I think that’s part of (why) we’re seeing a lot of fear from the mayor’s office, a lot of anxiety. They’re sitting there trying to say, ‘We’re big Knicks fans,’ he’s not a Knick fan.”

“I don’t think they have faith in their own police force…the mayor’s office, and the commissioner too, do not have the experience to do this…they’re not Knicks fans. He’s not a Knick fan” – James Dolan pic.twitter.com/Qe4di2bdoq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 10, 2026

Clearly, Dolan and Carton have a personal relationship, whereas the owner looks upon most of New York media negatively. That gives Dolan friendly territory for when he wants to get a message out, and in this case, he was able to place blame on Mayor Zohran Mamdani for the decision not to host a watch party.

Carton’s third stint at WFAN has grabbed plenty of attention already, but getting the mercurial Knicks owner for a newsy interview ahead of the franchise’s biggest game of the 21st century is about as big a booking as there is.