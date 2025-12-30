Screengrabs via X

It looks like we’ve got another national anthem controversy brewing in the NBA thanks to LeBron James… but one unlike we’ve ever seen before.

Ever since Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest issues of systemic racism, professional athletes made their voices heard by offering silent protests during the national anthem. Other times, athletes chose to stay in their locker rooms and forego.

But LeBron James did not do any of that on Sunday as the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Sacramento Kings.

Instead, he decided this would be the perfect time to practice his golf swing. Dwyane Wade must have been telling the truth about LeBron being on his golf simulator instead of being worried about JJ Redick’s comments.

LeBron practicing his golf swing during the National Anthem 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EyYgCgIavr — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 28, 2025

Amazingly, the video hasn’t caught on like wildfire in the right wing media ecosystem yet – perhaps because it took place on an NFL Sunday. But before his move back to WFAN, Craig Carton addressed the video of LeBron James on his podcast and wasn’t happy with what he saw.

LEBRON DISRESPECTED THE NATIONAL ANTHEM! “If you wanna disregard your coach, teammates, do it on your own time… he disrespects the national anthem… that’s a good time to work on my golf swing? While the anthem is being played?” — @craigcartonlive #NBA #Lakers #LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/sMZ66TITDA — The Craig Carton Show (@CraigCartonShow) December 29, 2025

“If you want to disregard your coach, and disregard your teammates, and be an 11+1 type of guy, do it on your own time. Don’t do it during my national anthem,” Carton said.

“He disrespects the national anthem. And while the anthem is being played, play it here guys. Your guy, the self-appointed king, decides that’s a good time for me to work on my golf swing and disrespect the men and women of the military who gave their lives for this country. Let me get a couple air swings in while the anthem is being played because I don’t play good basketball anymore, I got to work on my golf game,” the host added.

LeBron James probably wasn’t intending to go on the court on Sunday and think to himself how he could disrespect the United States of America, its military, and the national anthem. Like millions of Americans, he seemed to be solely focused on improving his golf game and lost sight of anything else happening in the moment. And if he’s truly checked out on the Lakers, that should probably concern JJ Redick more than any sports or political commentator.