Credit: Jerome Miron/Imagn Images

The NBA is targeting October 2027 for its launch of NBA Europe, and the league is hoping to attract media rights interest from some of the largest platforms in the world.

According to a report by CNBC’s Alex Sherman on Thursday, “the NBA has held conversations with several media companies with global aspirations to broadcast the games, including Amazon and YouTube.” While the league has held talks with the two platforms, no decision has been made on who will broadcast NBA Europe games yet.

The NBA and Amazon recently struck an 11-year agreement for an exclusive package of games on Prime Video.

It’s unclear how much the NBA could command for broadcast rights to NBA Europe. Without clear-cut audience data, it’ll be a tough sell for streamers. But the league’s plans for NBA Europe should assuage some concerns.

Unlike much of the European sporting system, NBA Europe will have a cohort of 10 to 12 permanent teams based in major cities across the continent. Some of those teams will likely be affiliated with world-renowned soccer clubs (Real Madrid has already had “high level talks” with the league, per CNBC), while others will be brand new. The consistent presence in major European cities should be a selling point for potential broadcast partners.

In addition to the 10-12 permanent clubs, NBA Europe will likely feature four to six open spots that will be awarded to teams based on performance in their domestic leagues, similar to how promotion-relegation works across much of the continent.

One aspect that could further drive television revenue is the possibility of some crossover between NBA teams and NBA Europe. While there won’t be any formal affiliation between NBA teams and those under the NBA Europe umbrella, it’s expected that there will be preseason games between teams in each league. Down the line, Sherman reports, NBA Europe clubs might even compete in the NBA Cup mid-season tournament.

“As the league grows over time, the quality of the competition will continue to get better and better and better, and I could see more crossover between NBA clubs and the NBA European league teams,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told CNBC.

The NBA still has time to court prospective broadcast partners, but it seems given its first couple of conversations the league would prefer a platform with global reach. With almost 20 months until a planned launch, there’s plenty more conversations to be had.