Photo Credit: Hoop Intellect, YouTube.

A pair of online NBA content creators, Keandre Ashley and Owen Phillips, announced recently that they have taken jobs with NBA teams.

Ashley, who runs the scouting page Hoop Intellect, a scouting channel, shared his news on Wednesday.

“Super blessed and excited to say I’ve accepted a scouting position with an NBA team,” Ashley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Big thanks to everybody who has supported Hoop Intellect over the years. Can’t say it enough, man. Been amazing to grow with this & interact with so many through the game.”

He also discussed the matter on his YouTube channel.

“This has been a long-time dream of mine,” he said. “It became more of a goal these last several years as this thing started to elevate a little bit more. I’m just really grateful and appreciative and excited for the opportunity to actually make this happen.”

Phillips, who runs The F5 Substack, announced his news on Thursday.

“I’m happy to announce that I am joining the Denver Nuggets as a Senior Basketball Analyst,” he said.

And while Phillips announced that his newsletter would be shut down, he also said “the archive will remain intact and available to browse from not until forever.”