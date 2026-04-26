Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Sports commissioners are the public face of the leagues they oversee. It’s a highly paid job, in part because it’s not easy to be the person who absorbs criticism on behalf of team owners.

For a while, Adam Silver enjoyed the fruits of a positive image. He was the tough-talking hombre who, in his first major act as commissioner, banned Donald Sterling “for life” before the former Los Angeles Clippers owner was forced to sell. Silver received applause, even if the stance was somewhat easy to take at the time. Most of the other owners already wanted the unpopular Sterling out, which made Silver look like a hero.

Since then, cracks have appeared in Silver’s well-polished image, and this season has been particularly bad. Yes, NBA ratings are up, and that’s certainly something the 30 NBA franchises will celebrate. But Silver has made an alarming number of missteps in 2025-26.

One week after saying he had never heard of Aspiration, Adam Silver adjusted his stance at Tuned In:



“I certainly was aware of the brand.”



Aspiration is linked to allegations that the Clippers used the company to funnel $28M to Kawhi Leonard. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 16, 2025

Here’s a partial list of what’s gone wrong for Silver:

This is some bullshit. https://t.co/FjBiSKAvKt — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 23, 2026

Commissioners are supposed to instill confidence. Instead, Silver’s lack of leadership and decisiveness has left people asking questions. He hasn’t been proactive enough. He has misspoken far too often. He hasn’t provided a clear vision for the NBA’s future.

The unfortunate thing for Silver is that he will always be compared to his predecessor. But that’s an impossible standard, reminiscent of LeBron James chasing Michael Jordan. Silver will never be the late David Stern. No commissioner in any sport will ever wield that kind of authority. Stern lived at a time when the league craved leadership, and as a result, he accumulated unprecedented power over players and owners.

Silver doesn’t have that. Neither do Roger Goodell, Rob Manfred, or Gary Bettman. They all work for the owners. Nothing significant can happen in those leagues without their bosses’ approval.

Adam Silver defends new Blazers owner Tom Dundon’s ‘scrappy approach’ https://t.co/5noIbCfseI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2026

We’re going to learn a lot more about Silver once the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard-Clippers investigation is over. This isn’t a court of law. Based on Torre’s extensive reporting, there is enough to reasonably believe the accusations. But will Silver have the backing of the other owners? The Clippers’ Steve Ballmer is the richest owner in American team sports. It seems unlikely that his peers would punish him, even if there is evidence linking him to possible salary-cap circumvention.

Short of that, Silver is going to have to work even harder to convince the public that he is the kind of commissioner we originally thought he was.