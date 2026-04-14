Credit: FS1

We’ve all been guilty of undermining Jalen Brunson, but while most of us reconciled with those bad takes a few years ago, Colin Cowherd just can’t help himself.

It’s officially NBA playoff time when people start disrespecting Brunson, and Cowherd was first to take the bait Tuesday afternoon on his FS1 and Fox Sports Radio show. With the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons in the East, there’s no shame in questioning whether the Knicks can reach their preseason expectations of getting to the NBA Finals. But Cowherd questioning whether Brunson might be better suited as a number three on a championship-level team was uncalled for.

“Jalen Brunson’s very good, he’s not great…he’s not that guy…Jalen Brunson has to be a number two. On a great team, a three. But I think New York is convinced he’s one of the best Knicks of all-time.” – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/yEbJDokKl8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 14, 2026



“Jalen Brunson’s very good, he’s not great,” Cowherd told Nick Wright. “If you look at the teams in the playoffs, their best player is Wemby and Jokić and Ant (Anthony Edwards). Right now, LeBron, Tatum, and Brown. He’s just…he’s not that guy. And so I look at the New York Knicks, and this is why the Giannis discussion is so relevant. It’s that Jalen Brunson has to be a number two. On a great team, a three. But I think New York is convinced he’s one of the best Knicks of all-time.”

New York is convinced Brunson is one of the best Knicks of all-time because he is. Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing, Bernard King, and Carmelo Anthony is the list. Brunson is on that list. That doesn’t mean he’ll lead the Knicks to a championship. It equally doesn’t mean his career will be considered a disappointment if he doesn’t win a title.

There’s no shame in saying Brunson would be best suited as a number two on a championship team. Steph Curry was a number two to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving was a number two to LeBron James, Jaylen Brown is a number two to Jayson Tatum. Similarly, Brunson would be a number two to Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, or even Giannis Antetokounmpo if he finds his way to New York.

Brunson probably is a top-tier number two on most championship teams. But there have been plenty of lesser players who managed to lead their teams to the Finals, and even a championship. To say Brunson is a number three on a championship team is borderline insulting, although this is coming from the same radio host who infamously claimed the NBA was ready to move on from LeBron James in favor of Ben Simmons.